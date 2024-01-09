S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.55. 279,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

