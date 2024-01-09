S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $452.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $422.00 to $452.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

