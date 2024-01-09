SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.32. 2,026,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

