SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,174. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $377.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.93 and its 200-day moving average is $349.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

