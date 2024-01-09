SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 1,528,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,944. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

