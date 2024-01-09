SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $188.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

