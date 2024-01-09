SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

