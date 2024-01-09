SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,273 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,568,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 3,213,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.