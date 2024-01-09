SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 594,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.