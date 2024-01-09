SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

