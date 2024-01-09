SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 245,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

