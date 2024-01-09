SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

