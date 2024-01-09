SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 4.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 2.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $40,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

