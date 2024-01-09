SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 237,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,760. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

