SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

