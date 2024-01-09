SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $107.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $353.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

