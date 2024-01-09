SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.