SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 9.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
MDY stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.21. 412,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.