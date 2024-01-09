SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,893,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KRE opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.