SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 30,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,142 call options.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 896,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,531. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 80,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 321.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 493,695 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,931,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SSR Mining by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SSR Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 166,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

