STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.53. 84,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,022,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 144,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,613,750 shares in the company, valued at $344,076,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 920,868 shares of company stock valued at $29,943,659. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.