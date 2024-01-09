STAG Industrial’s (STAG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE STAG opened at $38.98 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.



We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

