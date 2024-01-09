Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.00 and last traded at C$106.90, with a volume of 109108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.03.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1992783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

