Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.15), with a volume of 247571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.16).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £357.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,297.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.18.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

