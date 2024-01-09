Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Holdings Boosted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 5.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,468 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 1,817,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

