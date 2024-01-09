Steph & Co. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BKR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

