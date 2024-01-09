Steph & Co. Has $57,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.