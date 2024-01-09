Steph & Co. Invests $64,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

