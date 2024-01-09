Steph & Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

