Steph & Co. Purchases 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

