Steph & Co. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

