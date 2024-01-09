Stifel Nicolaus Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $289.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.19.

Shares of EFX opened at $246.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

