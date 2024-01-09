Stifel Nicolaus Increases HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Price Target to C$9.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HIVE stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

