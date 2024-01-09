Stifel Nicolaus Increases HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Price Target to C$9.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of HIVE stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
