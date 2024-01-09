Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $96.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

MCHP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

