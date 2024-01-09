Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 9th (ABBNY, AEE, AJG, ALK, ARES, AXNX, BRO, CCSI, COLM, CYBR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 9th:
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.75.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
