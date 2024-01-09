Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 9th (ABBNY, AEE, AJG, ALK, ARES, AXNX, BRO, CCSI, COLM, CYBR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 9th:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $279.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.