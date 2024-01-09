Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 9th (ACCD, AMAM, AVTR, BBD, BFC, BLUE, COGT, EVH, GEO, JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $3.20 price target on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $850.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

