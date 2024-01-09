Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 9th (ACCD, AMAM, AVTR, BBD, BFC, BLUE, COGT, EVH, GEO, JNJ)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $3.20 price target on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $850.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.