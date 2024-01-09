Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,954 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the average daily volume of 1,062 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after buying an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
