StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

