StockNews.com Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.4 %

L.B. Foster stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $145.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

