StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.10. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Upland Software by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

