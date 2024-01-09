StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.15. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

