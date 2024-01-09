StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.9 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

