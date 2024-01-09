StockNews.com Lowers GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

