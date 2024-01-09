StockNews.com Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

