StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.