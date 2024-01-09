StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.79.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
