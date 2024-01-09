StockNews.com Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.69.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

