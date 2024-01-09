StockNews.com Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Get PPL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,809,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,265,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.