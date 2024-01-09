Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

