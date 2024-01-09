Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. 450,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,537. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.