Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day moving average of $222.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

